Prince Charles ‘deeply conscious’ about Queen Elizabeth’s wish for wife Camilla to be called Queen someday

The Queen recently marked her 70 years’ platinum jubilee as the longest-ruling monarch and expressed her wish for her son–Prince Charles’ wife Camilla to be Queen after her. If you didn't know, in her Jubilee message, the Queen wrote: “When, in the fullness of time, my son Charles becomes King, I know you will give him and his wife Camilla the same support that you have given me. And it is my sincere wish that, when that time comes, Camilla will be known as Queen Consort as she continues her own loyal service.”

After hearing the 95-year-old’s sweet wish, Charles paid homage to his "inspiring" mother at the historic event. The prince of Wales said: “On this historic day, my wife and I join you all in congratulating Her Majesty The Queen on the remarkable achievement of serving this nation, the realms and Commonwealth for seventy years. The Queen’s devotion to the welfare of all her people inspires still greater admiration with each passing year. We are deeply conscious of the honour represented by my mother’s wish. As we have sought together to serve and support Her Majesty and the people of our communities, my darling wife has been my own steadfast support throughout. The year of this unprecedented Platinum Jubilee brings an opportunity for us all to come together in celebrating the service of The Queen, by whose example we will continue to be led in the years to come.”

At the special event, Sir Keir Starmer also paid homage to the monarch and said: “Her Majesty The Queen has been one vital and valued constant in an ever-changing world, representing security and stability for our country, during the ups and downs of the last seven decades. While today’s date will always be one of sadness for Her Majesty, as she remembers her beloved father King George VI, it is a chance for the rest of us to express our gratitude for a life of unprecedented dedication to duty and commitment to our country.”

