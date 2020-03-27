Prince Charles is deeply moved by the get well soon messages pouring in post his Coronavirus diagnosis

Prince Charles is enormously touched by the get well soon messages pouring in following his COVID 19 diagnosis. Read on to know more.

While people across the world continue to deal with COVID 19 pandemic, the crisis always looks more real when we realize that even the most privileged and popular people in the world can be affected by it. When it was announced that Prince Charles had tested positive for the Coronavirus, people flooded social media with get well soon messages for the prince in the latest post shared on his official Clarence House Instagram page, Charles expressed his gratitude towards the people.

“Thank you for all your ‘Get Well Soon’ messages for His Royal Highness. He is enormously touched by your kind words,” the caption alongside Prince Charles’ picture. On March 25, Clarence House has confirmed that 71-year-old Prince has been diagnosed with the COVID-19. According to an official statement, the heir to the throne has displayed mild COVID 19 symptoms, Sky News reported. He is currently self-isolating with his wife, Camilla, who has tested negative for the deadly disease. Charles, who is Queen Elizabeth’s eldest son, the first in line to the British throne.

Check out the poct here:

Over 120,000 people globally have recovered from the life-threatening disease, while more than 23,000 people have died. Amid the life-threatening health crisis, the UK government has advised those most at risk, including everyone over the age of 70, to self-isolate and stay away from social gatherings. After hearing the news of his father’s diagnosis, reportedly, Prince Harry wanted to return to his country, and meet his father.

However, according to U.K. media correspondent Neil Sean, the 35-year-old got a call from his father who told him to not travel. Charles also assured him that he will be fine. Sean also revealed that both Harry and his brother Prince William virtually reunited with their father over a video and tried to cheer him up by cracking jokes.

