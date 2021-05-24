Prince Charles ‘deeply upset’ with Prince Harry; Contemplating to cut ties if he disrespects Queen again

An insider recently revealed that Prince Charles will be leaving his son Prince Harry “out in the cold” if he disrespects Queen Elizabeth again. Scroll down for details.

Amidst reports of rising tensions between Prince Harry and his father Prince Charles, a royal insider recently told Daily Mail that next in line to the throne, Charles will leave Harry "out in the cold" if he attacks the Queen again, following the former royal’s comments about the royal family on many platforms in the past month. While Charles is still hopeful for a reconciliation, sources reveal that he will not think twice to "close ranks" with his son if he disrespects Queen Elizabeth again.

The source further revealed that the Prince of Wales is "deeply upset" after the Duke last week claimed that he and Meghan Markle suffered "total neglect" from The Firm. They also added: "I don’t think the Prince will cut his son off despite what Harry has said. “Charles will want to engage, but it’s fair to say what Harry has said in both interviews with Oprah has been seen as very callous within the family.” "If Harry was to attack the Queen in a more personal way, Charles would close ranks with the Queen without a doubt and Harry would be out in the cold.”

Previously, in one of his interviews with Oprah, promoting his new docuseries about mental health, the Duke remembered his childhood and said: "My father used to say to me when I was younger, 'well, it was like that for me, so it’s going to be like that for you'." This report comes in the wake of the current scandal involving Princess Diana’s infamous BBC interview with Martin Bashir.

Also Read: Prince William can't get his head around why brother Prince Harry 'keeps throwing his family under the bus'?

Have a COVID related Experience or Advice? Discuss & Share on PINKVILLA Rooms.

Share your comment ×