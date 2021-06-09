Prince Charles describes granddaughter Lilibet Diana's birth as 'happy news' in a speech during Oxford visit

Prince Charles recently addressed the birth of his fifth grandchild, Lilibet Diana in a speech he gave at Oxford.

The royal family recently added another member to their family as Prince Harry and Meghan Markle welcomed their second baby, daughter Lilibet Lili Diana. The birth of the little one had everyone from the royal family sending Harry and Meghan their congratulatory messages, including Queen Elizabeth II. The daughter of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex finds her name having a connection to both her grandmother, Princess Diana and also great grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II who was fondly known as Lilibet.

Lilibet Lili Diana was born on June 4, 2021. While Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall had congratulated Harry and Meghan through a statement saying, "Congratulations to Harry, Meghan and Archie on the arrival of baby Lilibet Diana", Prince Charles recently also mentioned his granddaughter during his recent speech at Oxford.

During his Oxford address regarding innovation and technology, Prince Charles spoke about becoming a grandfather for the fifth time and said, "The development of technology like electric vehicles, or green hydrogen for that matter for heavy transport, is vital for maintaining the health of our world for future generations, something I am only too aware of today, having recently become a grandfather for the fifth time", via Just Jared.

He further described Lilibet‘s arrival as "such happy news" and added, "it really does remind one of the necessity of continued innovation in this area – especially around sustainable battery technology – in view of the legacy we bequeath to our grandchildren", Just Jared.

This is the first time Prince Charles or any other member of the royal family has addressed the birth of Lilibet Diana in a public speech.

Apart from Archie and Lilibet, Prince Charles is also a grandfather to Prince William and Kate Middleton's three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis.

