Prince Charles' engagement gift to Princess Diana, a 1981 Ford Escort, set to be auctioned off

Diana's 1981 Ford Escort Ghia Saloon car was gifted to her by Prince Charles back in May 1981 and it will be auctioned off later this month. Read details below.

Almost 40 years later, Princess Diana's 1981 engagement gift is all set to be auctioned off. According to latest reports, Diana's 1981 Ford Escort Ghia Saloon car was gifted to her by Prince Charles back in May 1981 as an engagement gift and two months before their wedding at the iconic St Paul's Cathedral in London. Now, this stunning silver car is all set to be auctioned off later this month.

Princess Diana used the car until 1982 and then sold it to a private owner. For the last 20 years or so, the car has been stored in a perfect condition by a "great admirer" of Diana, who has largely kept the vehicle safely stowed away in a garage. According to a report in BBC, the striking silver car is likely to fetch between £30,000 and £40,000 at the auction which will be held at Reeman Dansie's Royalty, Antiques and Fine Art Sale in Essex on 29 June.

Even today, the car's interior upholstery and original paintwork has been beautifully preserved. Speaking to People, Lewis Rabett from Reeman Dansie auctioneers said, "The car has been dry stored for quite a few years. This is really nice because keeping it stored in a dry barn or garage has kept it in a really nice condition. Escorts of that age weren't like modern cars with really good galvanizing and rust proofing, so a lot of them have just rusted away. Now, 40 years later, you don't tend to find Escorts at all, let alone ones with the provenance of this car."

Diana's car's original radio is also still in place as well as its nameplate and a silver frog mascot on the car's hood. Princess Diana often used the car to travel in and around London and even drove it herself to watch Prince Charles' polo matches.

ALSO READ: Kate Middleton & Prince William congratulate Prince Harry & Meghan Markle on the ‘arrival of baby Lili’

Share your comment ×