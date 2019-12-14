Prince Charles' friend says Meghan Markle's job 'is to be Harry’s wife, not change royal dynamic'

Prince Charles' longtime Polo pal and actress Stefanie Powers has gone on an explosive rant and blasted Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle.

Prince Charles' longtime Polo pal and actress Stefanie Powers has gone on an explosive rant and blasted Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle. Powers and Prince Charles share a common love for Polo. She starred in a few movies back in the day and now has suggested the former Suits actress to rethink her role in the Palace. Speaking to The Daily Beast, Stefanie said Meghan is ' obviously not a great actress' and had words of advice to her.

She said, "Meghan’s role is not about being a star. Those headlines saying she was Hollywood royalty marrying British royalty… She had a role in a TV show. Please, she’s obviously not a great actress. She’s not gotten in the role she has taken on. Grace Kelly did (when she married Prince Rainier of Monaco), but then she was Hollywood royalty — not a bit player in a minor television series.”

Powers further attacked the mother of one and said, "It’s her job to be Harry’s wife, not change the royal dynamic." When the interviewer suggested that Harry and Meghan probably want to change things for the better, Powers added, "Then he should get out of the job too."

Stefanie Powers also went on to compare Meghan Markle with Princess Anne and said, "Look at (Charles’ sister) Princess Anne. I love Princess Anne. I know her. She is sensational. She is her mother’s daughter, totally committed to what she does. She has stepped back and doesn’t make a circus of life whenever she steps out."

Whereas, for Kate Middleton, Powers called her 'impeccable'. She added that Meghan needs to take her roles more seriously. “She (Meghan) has made it into ‘Lifestyles of the Rich and Famous,’ or like ‘The Adventures of Meghan in the Palace,’” said Powers.

