Prince Charles' friend says Meghan Markle's job 'is to be Harry’s wife, not change royal dynamic'
Prince Charles' longtime Polo pal and actress Stefanie Powers has gone on an explosive rant and blasted Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle. Powers and Prince Charles share a common love for Polo. She starred in a few movies back in the day and now has suggested the former Suits actress to rethink her role in the Palace. Speaking to The Daily Beast, Stefanie said Meghan is ' obviously not a great actress' and had words of advice to her.
She said, "Meghan’s role is not about being a star. Those headlines saying she was Hollywood royalty marrying British royalty… She had a role in a TV show. Please, she’s obviously not a great actress. She’s not gotten in the role she has taken on. Grace Kelly did (when she married Prince Rainier of Monaco), but then she was Hollywood royalty — not a bit player in a minor television series.”
Powers further attacked the mother of one and said, "It’s her job to be Harry’s wife, not change the royal dynamic." When the interviewer suggested that Harry and Meghan probably want to change things for the better, Powers added, "Then he should get out of the job too."
Stefanie Powers also went on to compare Meghan Markle with Princess Anne and said, "Look at (Charles’ sister) Princess Anne. I love Princess Anne. I know her. She is sensational. She is her mother’s daughter, totally committed to what she does. She has stepped back and doesn’t make a circus of life whenever she steps out."
Whereas, for Kate Middleton, Powers called her 'impeccable'. She added that Meghan needs to take her roles more seriously. “She (Meghan) has made it into ‘Lifestyles of the Rich and Famous,’ or like ‘The Adventures of Meghan in the Palace,’” said Powers.
Comments
Who the hell is Stephanie Powers?
This woman has done nothing to deserve all the hate she is receiving. Why can't people just be happy for this couple. The cruel bullying is not something either deserve
All the back biters take a look at your own back yard . So much hatred and you all added to it .
We talk about bullying and prejudice,s towards others , you just did the same thing .
You are all really horrible
One thing for certain, the Duchess doesn’t give a crap about what Ms Powers thinks!....nasty jealous, spiteful...leave the lady alone and live your own life being kinder.
Everyone has the right to live their own life - their way.
People need to leave Meghan alone - she is amazing.
All the haters - too bad
So hard pressed over Meghan breathing, completely silent about the pedophile Andrew though.
Being half black is worse than being a pedophile to the royal family apparently.
Wow that is the most disgusting thing I have ever heard .
White people and white women especially love to hate this woman. Racists always show themselves. They keep holding her to a high standard none of them have to reach. They think they're high class by default because of white skin. The monarchy is a glorified welfare family.
Its always old uglt white women hating on her for any petty reason they can find.
If she wanted to stay royal, youd call her a leech. Now she dont wanna stay royal, you claim she trying to divide the royal family.
You ppl are dumb and the monarchy is nothing but a glorified welfare family. They need to get jobs and do like Meghan.
Well said!
Jealous much
Megan is a status climber. She needs to follow Royal protocols or pack up & go back to USA. She wasn't an actress, just had one tiny part in TV show. She is destroying the Royal Family. She's a cry baby who wants all the attention. She knew what she was getting into when she started dating Harry. Shape up Megan. Harry needs to grow up & be a man with a backbone...set M than in her place.
Keep your mouth shut if you don’t have good things to say about good people
Very True. Since Meghan Markle has set foot into the British Royal Family, she has created a complete set of problems. From creating differences between the Cambridges and Herself to breaking various Royal Protocols (for Better or Worse). Meghan should rethink and redesign her role a British Duchess and not some American TV Show Actor.
Stephanie Powers, who is that?
she was a actress from a long time ago,you know the kind a B actress that the others of her time thought she was great,she played in a TV series call hart to hart with Robert Wagner, very grade B
Very true the time megan got married she has created havoc in royal family. Malign Royal family name.
She tore apart two brothers relationship who grown up without Mom.
Anyways God is great he will definitely define royal fmly fate
Lol an actress? Never heard of Stephany Powers. Who's this lady and why is she trying to stay relevant by name dropping a duchess?
Not worthy of being a associated with the Queen's family. I think she married Harry for attention and tore two loving brothers apart. If she doesn't like the media attention ,then why was she an actress in the United States.
Wow you need to welcome yourself into the 21st century woman and all other people who still think like this
I hope Meagan reads this. She is not the up comming queen of england
well said.
I agree with Powers
