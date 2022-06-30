Prince Charles had an 'emotional' first meeting with granddaughter Lilibet during Harry & Meghan's UK visit

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle recently visited the UK for Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee event and it marked their daughter Lilibet Diana's first meeting with the royal family. While reports suggested that the Queen had a brief meet with her great-granddaughter, a royal source told Sky News about Prince Charle's meeting with the little one.

Prince Charles also met with granddaughter Lilibet Diana for the first time earlier this month and the source has noted that it was a very special moment for the Prince of Wales. As per Sky News, the source informed that Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall were thrilled to meet Prince Harry and Meghan Markle and to see their family in the UK again.

The source further revealed details about Prince Charles' meet with the little ones and said, "The prince, of course, hasn't seen his grandson Archie for a bit of time and so it was very, very, very special to have some time with him. He hadn't met Lili, his granddaughter, and so to meet her was very emotional, a very, very wonderful thing."

Harry and Meghan recently appeared at the jubilee service of thanksgiving in London's St Paul's Cathedral and aware also present at the Trooping the Colour ceremony. Although, the Duke and Duchess were not photographed exchanging conversations with Prince Charles, Camilla, and the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex also ringed in their daughter's first birthday in the UK in a private celebration held at Frogmore Cottage where they were residing during the platinum jubilee celebrations.

ALSO READ: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle share new photos of daughter Lilibet to mark her first birthday; See Inside