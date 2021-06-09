  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Prince Charles & Harry’s relationship ‘turned a corner’ since Lili’s birth; Duo in regular contact amid feud

Prince Charles is reportedly back in regular contact with his son Prince Harry since the birth of his and Meghan Markle’s daughter Lilibet. Scroll down for more on this.
2954 reads Mumbai
Prince Charles & Harry’s relationship ‘turned a corner’ since Lili’s birth Prince Charles & Harry’s relationship ‘turned a corner’ since Lili’s birth; Duo in regular contact amid feud
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

After welcoming his daughter with Meghan Markle, Prince Harry and his dad Prince Charles are reportedly in 'regular contact' according to new reports. The Daily Telegraph recently reported that the Prince of Wales has been speaking to his younger son despite the tension after Harry’s Oprah interview and the duo’s relationship has “turned a corner.” If you missed it, during their chat with Oprah, Prince Harry and Meghan detailed their decision to leave the Royal Family and alleged them with a string of allegations including claims of racism, partiality and much more. 

 

After the Oprah interview, Prince Harry has given several interviews while promoting his Apple TV mental health series. In his new docuseries, he even talked about the trauma he suffered growing up in the Royal Family, and how he now hoped to break the cycle of pain. However, family dynamics changed when the Duke and Duchess of Sussex announced the birth of their second child over the past weekend. 

 

According to The Daily Telegraph, Prince Charles has been speaking to his younger son 'frequently' and their relationship has 'turned a corner following the raft of shocking claims.' The Queen is also reported to have invited the Duke to join her for lunch at Windsor Castle later this month, when he is due to return to the UK for the unveiling of a statue of his mum, Diana, Princess of Wales, on July 1. 

 

Today, during a public engagement, Prince Charles described the birth of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's daughter as "happy news" as he addressed the arrival of his granddaughter for the first time. Charles commented on becoming a grandfather for the fifth time following the birth of Lilibet "Lili" Diana Mountbatten-Windsor during a visit to a production plant for the Mini at Cowley, Oxford.

 

Also Read: Princess Diana's voice coach speaks on Prince Harry's 'unfortunate lapse of contact' with dad Prince Charles

Credits :Getty Images, The Daily Telegraph

You may like these
Prince Charles & Prince Harry remain close post royal exit; Hinting towards open door for the latter's return
Keira Knightley gets candid about facing harassment: ‘I don’t even think about it, it’s effing depressing’
Selena Gomez flaunts blonde locks as she looks back at her most iconic fashion moments; Jokes ‘you can laugh’
Loki Ep 1 Twitter Reaction: Fans call the show a ‘masterpiece’ as God of Mischief takes centrestage in feature
Emilia Clarke's FIRST comic book based on a single mom whose superpowers revolve around her periods
Bridgerton star Phoebe Dynevor REVEALS the secret behind her and Rege-Jean Page's chemistry on the show