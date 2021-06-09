Prince Charles & Harry’s relationship ‘turned a corner’ since Lili’s birth; Duo in regular contact amid feud

Prince Charles is reportedly back in regular contact with his son Prince Harry since the birth of his and Meghan Markle’s daughter Lilibet. Scroll down for more on this.

After welcoming his daughter with Meghan Markle, Prince Harry and his dad Prince Charles are reportedly in 'regular contact' according to new reports. The Daily Telegraph recently reported that the Prince of Wales has been speaking to his younger son despite the tension after Harry’s Oprah interview and the duo’s relationship has “turned a corner.” If you missed it, during their chat with Oprah, Prince Harry and Meghan detailed their decision to leave the Royal Family and alleged them with a string of allegations including claims of racism, partiality and much more.

After the Oprah interview, Prince Harry has given several interviews while promoting his Apple TV mental health series. In his new docuseries, he even talked about the trauma he suffered growing up in the Royal Family, and how he now hoped to break the cycle of pain. However, family dynamics changed when the Duke and Duchess of Sussex announced the birth of their second child over the past weekend.

According to The Daily Telegraph, Prince Charles has been speaking to his younger son 'frequently' and their relationship has 'turned a corner following the raft of shocking claims.' The Queen is also reported to have invited the Duke to join her for lunch at Windsor Castle later this month, when he is due to return to the UK for the unveiling of a statue of his mum, Diana, Princess of Wales, on July 1.

Today, during a public engagement, Prince Charles described the birth of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's daughter as "happy news" as he addressed the arrival of his granddaughter for the first time. Charles commented on becoming a grandfather for the fifth time following the birth of Lilibet "Lili" Diana Mountbatten-Windsor during a visit to a production plant for the Mini at Cowley, Oxford.

