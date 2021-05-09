Prince Charles has reportedly seen Prince Harry & Meghan Markle’s son Archie TWICE since birth

According to a shocking report, the Prince of Wales, Prince Charles has only seen his grandson Archie twice since he was born in 2019. Take a look.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s son Archie turned two this week and the royal family poured in their wishes on his big day. However, a latest report by The Daily Mail could possibly create havoc in the family. A source told the outlet that Prince Charles only laid eyes on his grandson twice since his birth. After stepping back from their royal duties, Harry and Meghan had addressed the concerns they had while they were working royals in a bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey. The couple had opened up about allegedly being subject to racial discrimination as Meghan revealed there were concerns about their son’s complexion.

Now, the insider has shared some shocking statements about the Prince of Wales. “The truth is the Prince of Wales has barely seen his grandson twice since he was born,” the source said and also added that the two year old had only seen his Cambridge cousins Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis once. The insider also claimed that the number of times each member of the royal family saw Archie, can be counted on one hand. The source also mentioned that due to COVID-19, most grandparents have been unable to meet their grandchildren.

On Archie’s second birthday, Queen Elizabeth II’s official Twitter account shared, “Wishing Archie Mountbatten-Windsor a very happy 2nd birthday today.” Prince Charles had also wished his grandson by sharing a photo of them together. “Happy birthday to Archie, who turns two today,” he penned with a birthday cake emoji.

