Prince Charles invited Prince Harry, Meghan Markle to stay with him amid UK visit in hopes of meeting Lilibet?

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle haven't visited the United Kingdom since the time they stepped down as senior royals, and the Duke and Duchess' newborn daughter Lilibet Diana Mountbatten Windsor hasn't yet met her father's side of the family based in the UK, aka Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Charles and others.

According to a report from Mirror, as Prince Harry has been seeking a judicial review after the UK Home Office didn't grant his request to pay for police protection for his family during their UK visit, Prince Charles has reportedly invited the Sussex royals as in his son Harry, daughter-in-law Meghan Markle and their kids, Archie and Lilibet to stay with him while they visit the United Kingdom in the future. The Prince of Wales reportedly hopes to spend some quality time with Harry's family, especially his kids Archie and Lilibet. Archie, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's eldest kid was only 6 months old when the family shifted to California and Lilibet was born in 2021, when the Sussexes were well settled in LA.

Mirror's report also noted that the Prince of Wales "has been saddened that he hasn’t had the opportunity to spend time with his grandchildren, which he really does miss." With him asking them to stay with him during their UK visit, he hopes to spend more time with the grandkids, as per the report.

Even Queen Elizabeth II hasn't met her great-grandchild Lilibet, whose name has been inspired by the Queen's beloved nickname, Lilibet. On June 15, Prince Harry's legal spokesperson had opened up on the Sussex royals' safety risks in the UK. "The UK will always be Prince Harry’s home and a country he wants his wife and children to be safe in. With the lack of police protection, comes too great a personal risk...Prince Harry hopes that his petition — after close to two years of pleas for security in the UK — will resolve this situation." a part of the statement read.

ALSO READ: Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2022: Grab the best deals before it is too late