Prince Charles LAUDS Prince William for his 'sustainable future' initiative via Earthshot Prize

Ahead of Earthshot Prize Awards ceremony, Prince Charles has praised his son Prince William for his environmental initiative via the project. The Earthshot Prize Awards will be held at Alexandra Palace in London which is aimed at recognizing five climate change warriors for their dedication towards the environment and our planet.

On behalf of the Royal Foundation, Prince William will be present with his wife, Duchess Kate Middleton who will act as one of the award presenters at the event. Seems like Prince Charles is extremely happy with his eldest son for this initiative. "I am very proud of my son, William, for his growing commitment to the environment and the bold ambition of The Earthshot Prize. As a world, we need to come together to inspire, reimagine and build the sustainable future we so desperately need," the Prince of Wales noted, via People.

"Over the coming decade, with future generations in mind, The Earthshot Prize, and its inspirational nominees, will help us find the innovative solutions. In parallel, through my Terra Carta and Sustainable Markets Initiative, we will work to mobilize the trillions of dollars required to transition the global economy onto a more sustainable trajectory. Together, with all those who join us, we have a real opportunity to deliver a brighter future for humanity while restoring harmony between Nature, People and Planet," Prince Charles mentioned, via People.

For the unversed, Prince William will introduce the award ceremony with a pre-recorded message. Via a short film, the Duke of Cambridge has also weighed in on the importance of uniting to repair our planet. "The future is ours to determine. And if we set our minds to it, nothing is impossible," he said.

The main award ceremony will also feature performances from Coldplay, Ed Sheeran, Shawn Mendes, Yemi Alade, and KSI, among others.

