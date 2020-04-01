Prince Charles makes his FIRST appearance since Covid 19 diagnosis: This is a strange, frustrating experience

Prince Charles made his first appearance since he was diagnosed with Coronavirus. The Prince of Wales spoke about life on the "other side of the illness."

Prince Charles has made his first appearance following his Coronavirus diagnosis. The Prince of Wales was tested positive for Covid-19 last week after he showcased mild symptoms. Earlier this week, Clarence House confirmed that Prince William and Harry's father had recovered. Now, Charles addressed the world in a new video shared by Clarence House's social media channel, marking his first appearance since his diagnosis. In the video, Charles spoke about the “strange, frustrating and often distressing experience" associated with the novel virus' outbreak.

"As we are all learning, this is a strange, frustrating and often distressing experience when the presence of family and friends is no longer possible and the normal structures of life are suddenly removed,” he said. “At such an unprecedented and anxious time in all our lives, my wife and I are thinking particularly of all those who have lost their loved ones in such very difficult and abnormal circumstances, and of those having to endure sickness, isolation and loneliness," he said.

“Having recently gone through the process of contracting this coronavirus – luckily with relatively mild symptoms – I now find myself on the other side of the illness, but still in no less a state of social distance and general isolation,” the 71-year-old heir to the throne added. “None of us can say when this will end, but end it will. Until it does, let us all try and live with hope and, with faith in ourselves and each other, look forward to better times to come," he shared.

Ahead of the video, the royal family member released a statement via his office to inform that while he has recovered, he is still following the government's rule issued during the crisis. "Having consulted with his doctor, the Prince of Wales is now out of self-isolation,” a spokesman for the royal said. Meanwhile, due to the outbreak, the Queen shifted to her base to the Windsor Castle. Reports suggested that she left Buckingham Palace after her aid was diagnosed with the virus. Read about it here: Queen Elizabeth moves out of Buckingham Palace after a Royal aide tests positive for Coronavirus?

