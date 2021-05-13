Prince Charles meets medical staff who treated his late father and Duke of Edinburgh Prince Philip

On Wednesday, the Prince of Wales visited London's St. Bartholomew's Hospital where his late father Prince Philip was hospitalised and treated for heart surgery.

After bidding goodbye to his father and the beloved Prince Philip, Prince Charles is back to his royal engagements. On Wednesday, the Prince of Wales visited London's St. Bartholomew's Hospital where his late father Prince Philip was hospitalised and treated for heart surgery in March. At the hospital, Prince Charles interacted with the staff on account of International Nurses Day.

According to People, he also met the staff who treated Prince Philip and thanked them for their service. Speaking of his visit, Professor Charles Knight, chief executive of St Bartholomew's said, "It meant an enormous amount to us that he (Prince Charles) came to visit and also that he met those involved in his father's care. We were just so honored to have treated his father and it was wonderful to see the Prince of Wales today."

He further added, "It was particularly special that he got the opportunity to speak to some of our staff here ahead of International Nurses' Day tomorrow."

Prince Charles also stepped out of the hospital and interacted with the medical staff who are serving on the Covid-19 frontline. Speaking to Daisy Eden, 23, a staff nurse, Charles asked whether she enjoyed her job and she replied: "I love it. You have the chance to be a light in a dark place for people. It's a privilege."

He ended his visit by saying, "I couldn't not stop to thank you. Well done, all of you. You're amazing."

ALSO READ: Before the arrival of her & Prince Harry's daughter, Meghan Markle isn't having a baby shower for THIS reason

Share your comment ×