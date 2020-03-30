Prince Charles 'out of self isolation' five days after Prince of Wales showed mild symptoms of Covid 19

Prince Charles was tested positive for Coronavirus last week. After a week of self-isolation, the Prince of Wales has come "out of self isolation."

Last week, the British royal family dropped jaws when they confirmed Prince Charles has been diagnosed with Coronavirus. The Clarence House announced the 71-year-old was tested positive for the virus. Charles and his wife, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, resorted to self-isolation at their home in Scotland. The royal family has now shared an update from about Charles' health. A spokesperson for Clarence House has now confirmed that Prince William and Prince Harry's father has completed his isolation period one week.

“Having consulted with his doctor, the Prince of Wales is now out of self-isolation,” the spokesman confirmed, E! News reported. "Thank you for all your 'Get Well Soon' messages for His Royal Highness. He is enormously touched by your kind words," the Clearance house added. A palace official has also told BBC that Charles is now in good health and has been strictly following government’s restrictions.

Last week, the royals issued a statement confirming that he was showing mild symptoms of Covid-19. "He has been displaying mild symptoms but otherwise remains in good health and has been working from home throughout the last few days as usual," the statement read. Camilla was also tested at the time but does not have the virus.

When the news broke, multiple sources revealed that the Duke of Cambridge and the Duke of Sussex were concerned about Charles' health. Omid Scobie revealed in Harper’s Bazaar piece that William, Harry and Charles connected over phone calls. Meanwhile, Meghan Markle had restricted Harry from travelling to the UK. Read all about it here: Meghan Markle BANS Prince Harry from travelling to the UK & meet Coronavirus infected Prince Charles

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Read More