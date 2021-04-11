Prince Charles pays tribute to father Prince Philip with a heart wrenching note; addresses him as ‘Dear Papa’

The Prince Of Wales, Prince Charles, has delivered his first statement since his father Prince Philip’s demise. Take a look.

After the demise of Prince Philip, Queen Elizabeth II and other relatives paid condolences to the Duke of Edinburgh. Prince Philip passed away on Friday at age 99, and according to several news reports prior to his demise, he was unwell. The duke was also hospitalized for days in the month of February. Now, the Prince of Wales, Prince Charles has honoured his father by delivering a public statement, which is his first statement since his father’s death.

The Prince of Wales started off his statement by addressing his father’s remarkable service to The Queen in the last 70 years. “I particularly wanted to say that my father, for I suppose the last 70 years, has given the most remarkable, devoted service to The Queen, to my family and to the country, but also to the whole of the Commonwealth,” He stated. Prince Charles further emphasized on how his father was a ‘much loved’ and ‘appreciated’ figure. “He would be so deeply touched by the number of other people here and elsewhere around the world and the Commonwealth, who also I think, share our loss and our sorrow,” He added.

Prince Charles expressed his gratitude for the touching things that are being said about his father. He also referred to him as his ‘dear Papa’ and also called him a ‘very special person’. He said, “My dear Papa was a very special person who I think above all else would have been amazed by the reaction and the touching things that have been said about him and from that point of view we are, my family, deeply grateful for all that,” He concluded his statement by adding, “It will sustain us in this particular loss and at this particularly sad time. Thank you.”

Also Read| Queen Elizabeth's former staffer says she has 'enormous amount of family support' after Prince Philip's death

Credits :Getty Images

Share your comment ×