Prince Charles praises Prince Harry in RARE comment; Says he's proud of his sons for their climate change work

Prince Charles seems to be extending an olive branch towards his son Prince Harry following their rift. The Prince of Wales in a recently published cover story for Newsweek's January 4 issue spoke about his sons Prince Harry and Prince William and how the duo has been tackling climate change with their work. Prince Charles mentioned that he's extremely proud of the work they are doing.

In his essay for the publication, Prince Charles spoke about the impact climate change has had around the globe, including the environmental degradation in Jordan, Egypt and Barbados which he has experienced first-hand. The Prince of Wales also gave a nod to his late father, Prince Philip in the essay as he credited him for recognising the need to spread awareness about the need to protect the environment with the World Wildlife Fund.

He further spoke about how his sons are also contributing to help tackle climate change with their work and praised them adding, "As a father, I am proud that my sons have recognised this threat," Charles continued. "Most recently, my elder son, William, launched the prestigious Earthshot Prize to incentivise change and help repair our planet over the next 10 years...And my younger son, Harry, has passionately highlighted the impact of climate change, especially in relation to Africa, and committed his charity to being net zero", via Entertainment Tonight.

Prince Charles' words of appreciation for Prince Harry come after the duo has been reported to have been going through a tumultuous time in their relationship. Recently, Prince of Wales' name was also being speculated as the member of the royal family who made racist comments about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's son, Archie.

