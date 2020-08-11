Prince Charles & Prince Harry remain close post royal exit; Hinting towards open door for the latter's return

According to recent reports by British tabloid The Sun, Prince Harry has remained close with father Prince Charles amidst recent drama from Finding Freedom and the fallout post Harry and Meghan’s royal exit. Scroll down for details.

Prince Harry and his father Prince Charles have a special bond which means the door will always remain open for the Duke and Meghan Markle to return to royal life--should they wish to do so. According to recent reports via The Sun, the Duke of Sussex and his dad have been in regular contact since Harry and Meghan moved to the US and throughout the fallout from their biography Finding Freedom.

The Prince of Wales and Harry share similar life experiences as they both had to put the devotion for the women they loved against their duty to the Crown. Prince Charles was forced by tradition to marry Diana in 1981 instead of his true love Camilla, which caused him two decades of pain. Harry, on the other hand, managed to break free from his royal duties and stepped down as a senior member of the Royal Family, moving to the US with his wife Meghan and son Archie in January this year. Their life experiences and the tragedy of Diana's death created a strong bond between Harry and his dad.

As reported by The Sun, it is believed Prince Charles has more understanding than other members of the Royal Family of Harry's decision to give up his duties and move abroad. The Prince of Wales is still keeping the door open for a dramatic return for the Sussexes, despite being hurt by some claims in their new biography.

A royal insider spoke to the British publication and revealed: “They have a very strong and close father-and-son relationship. Many people have speculated that the book was the end for Harry and Meghan in Britain. Too many people were criticised and too many people attacked, including William and Kate, but the Prince of Wales has made it clear the door is always open.” “Since his move to Los Angeles, they have been in regular contact. Charles is not an avid user of texts but there are video and phone calls,” the insider added.

“He has provided financial support, as any father would do when their son moves with a young family to the other side of the world.” “Their relationship is rock-solid and they remain close. They speak at least once a week and Charles is still a massive driving force in Harry’s life.”

ALSO READ: When Princess Diana was asked if she wanted son William to succeed Queen Elizabeth instead of Prince Charles

Share your comment ×