Prince Charles, Prince William 'concerned' about Prince Harry's revelations in tell all memoir?

Prince Harry recently announced that he will be penning an 'intimate' memoir that will chronicle his life as a person who has been in the public eye since a young age. The memoir is being deemed as a personal portrait of the Duke of Sussex as he will provide explosive details about his life as a member of the royal family and also his changed persona after exiting from the royal role along with wife Meghan Markle. While fans of Prince Harry are looking forward to hearing his story, the Duke's family back home in the UK seem worried.

According to US Weekly, members of the royal family were "shaken up" to hear about Harry's tell-all memoir and are "nervous" about what he will be describing in the same. As per a US Weekly source, Prince Charles and Prince William seem "particularly concerned about what Harry will reveal" after his recent interviews where he has openly voiced his opinions about the family.

The source further added, "They haven’t received a copy yet and don’t know what to expect. It’s making them nervous."

As per the publisher, Penguin Random House, the memoir will be releasing in the 2022 second half. As for Prince Harry's statement about what we can expect from his book, the Duke of Sussex said, "I’ve worn many hats over the years, both literally and figuratively, and my hope is that in telling my story — the highs and lows, the mistakes, the lessons learned — I can help show that no matter where we come from, we have more in common than we think."

In the meantime, recent reports have also suggested that Prince Harry was hoping to host his daughter, Lilibet Diana's christening in the UK, much like his son Archie Harrison's with Queen Elizabeth in attendance. Will Prince Harry's memoir announcement further strain his ties with the royal family is what is left to see.

