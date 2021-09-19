Prince Charles recalls final conversation with his late father Prince Philip in BBC documentary

In the upcoming documentary Prince Philip: The Royal Family Remembers, Prince Charles will reflect on the life and legacy of his late father, Prince Philip. In a new clip from the BBC documentary, released by the Daily Mail, the Prince of Wales, 72, recounted his last conversation with the Duke of Edinburgh days before his death.

During the first conversation, Prince Charles stated that he talked with his father in April 2020 at Windsor Castle, gently bringing up the topic of his father's approaching 100th birthday. “We’re talking about your birthday,” Charles said, knowing that Philip wasn’t too interested in the idea. He also noted that his father was slightly hard of hearing at the time, so he repeated himself again at a louder volume: “We’re talking about your birthday and whether there’s going to be reception!”

Prince Charles recalled his father’s response: “Well, I’ve got to be alive for it, haven’t I? I knew you’d say that!” Prince Charles replied, as per Daily Mail. On September 11, a teaser for the Prince Philip: The Royal Family Remembers show was released, in which Prince Charles and his sons shared their recollections of their grandpa. “He’s always been a huge presence behind everything we’ve done, really,” Prince William explained in the trailer. His brother, Prince Harry, also chimed in during the clip: “What you see is what you got with my grandfather. He was unapologetically him.”

Meanwhile, On September 8, the BBC announced the upcoming program, stating that it was originally planned to commemorate Queen Elizabeth II's husband's 100th birthday. Following Philip's death in April 2020 at the age of 99, the documentary was converted as a memorial project.

