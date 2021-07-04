Prince Charles RECALLS meeting 'dazzling' Barbra Streisand as a young lieutenant

Prince Charles revealed that he has been a "great admirer" of American actress-singer Barbra Streisand as he took a trip down memory lane recalling how they first met.

Prince Charles recently opened up about his first meet with famed actress and singer Barbra Streisand. The Prince of Wales recently opened up being a "great admirer" of Streisand during an interaction at the Hospital Broadcasting Association program as per Times London. The broadcasting program reportedly aired on over 180 hospital radio stations on Sunday and featured 13 of Charles’ favourite songs including Don’t Rain on My Parade by Streisand.

As per Times, while appearing on the program, the Prince of Wales recalled meeting Streisand in his younger days. While revealing his admiration for Barbra, Prince Charles said, "I have always been a great admirer of the incredibly versatile American actress and singer Barbra Streisand."

The Prince of Wales further recalling his first meet with her said, "Back in 1974, when I was serving in the Royal Navy ... as a young lieutenant in the frigate HMS Jupiter, we called into the United States navy’s base in San Diego, California ... when I heard that she was currently making the film [Funny Lady, a sequel to Funny Girl] in the Warner Brothers Studios ... I was lucky enough to visit the set and to meet her there."

Not just stopping at that, Prince Charles continued to heap praises on Streisand and her talent saying, "I shall never forget her dazzling, effervescent talent and the unique vitality and attraction of her voice and her acting ability", via The Times.

During their first meet, Prince Charles was 26 years old whereas Streisand was six years older than the royal. Over the years, it has been reported that Prince Charles and the American actress-singer built a close friendship. Streisand is also known to have performed at a 1994 concert at Wembley in aid of Charles' Prince’s Trust charity.

