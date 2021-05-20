  1. Home
Prince Charles REFUSES to answer THIS question about Prince Harry; Royal expert says ‘family is angry’

Prince Charles recently refused to answer a question about Prince Harry at his latest royal engagement. Scroll down to see what happened.
Prince Charles recently dodged an important question about his son Prince Charles. In a recent chat with royal expert Katie Nicholl, the heir to the throne was asked what he thought of Prince Harry’s recent podcast. To which the heir simply refused to answer. Nicholl spoke to ET and expressed that “the family is distressed and angry” over the newest podcast but will keep mum in the public.

 

For the unversed, recently, Prince Harry gave appeared on Dax Shepherd’s Armchair Expert podcast where he spoke out about his dad, Prince Charles, as well as topics like his infamous Las Vegas racy pics.

 

While Prince Harry recently returned to the UK for a quick visit back home, his first since Megxit, there has been evident friction between the family. Especially since Harry and Meghan Markle’s explosive interview with Oprah Winfrey in March. 

 

Prince William, and possibly Prince Harry, are expected at a statue unveiling for their late mom, Princess Diana, this July. “Of course, everyone is wondering, will the brothers be standing should by shoulder on July the first for the unveiling of the Diana statue? What’s that body chemistry going to look like?” Katie continued to ET. “At the moment, we’re still not a 100 percent sure that Harry is going to be here for that statue unveiling. Of course, a lot of it depends on when his daughter is born and how Meghan is.”

 

Credits :Getty Images, ET

