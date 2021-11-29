Prince Charles rejects claims of questioning Prince Harry & Meghan Markle's son Archie's skin colour

Prince Charles has recently denied claims about commenting on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's son Archie Harrison Mountbatten Windsor's complexion. According to ET Canada, this comes after a book claims that the Prince of Wales was the royal who questioned Archie's skin colour before he was born.

In author and journalist Christopher Andersen's new book Brothers And Wives: Inside The Private Lives of William, Kate, Harry And Meghan, it has been reported that Prince Charles had made the comment on Archie's skin tone which Meghan and Harry had revealed during their bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey in March 2021. According to the Times, Prince Charles' comments came when Harry and Meghan's engagement was announced in 2017.

As per the book, Charles and Camilla were having a conversation when the former asked the Duchess of Cornwall, “I wonder what the children will look like," via ET Canada. As Camilla replied, “Absolutely gorgeous,” Charles reportedly said, “I mean, what do you think their children’s complexion might be?” via ET Canada.

In a new statement, a Clarence House spokesperson has noted, "This is fiction and not worth further comment.”

However, previously during the interview with Oprah Winfrey, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle refused to share the name of the royal who commented on their child's skin colour. "That would be very damaging," Meghan had said, as Winfrey insisted on learning about the identity of the royal. "I am never going to share," Prince Harry had also refused to comment on the royal's name back then.

After stepping down as senior royals, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle shifted to California where they live with their two kids, Archie and newly-born Lilibet.

