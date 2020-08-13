  1. Home
Prince Charles reportedly has THIS special moment with Meghan Markle framed in a photo at Clarence House

While Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's bombshell tell-all book Finding Freedom is filled with controversial revelations, there's also a mention of the sweet equation shared between Markle and her father-in-law Prince Charles.
The number of controversial revelations that have been made by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's bombshell biography Finding Freedom (written by royal insiders Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand) is limitless. Whether it be Pippa Middleton allegedly not wanting Harry and Meghan to steal the thunder from her wedding or Princess Eugenie claiming to be miffed with the couple for announcing their pregnancy to their family and friends during her wedding, it's indeed an explosive tell-all book. However, there are also some sweet anecdotes like Markle's relationship with her father-in-law Prince Charles, who she considers as a "second father".

According to Just Jared, Charles has a very special moment shared with Markle framed as a photo at the Clarence House. If you tuned into Harry and Meghan's royal wedding like the rest of the world, you remember Charles' sweet gesture by walking Meghan down the aisle. Markle's father Thomas had health issues at the time and was unable to attend his daughter's wedding. This heartwarming moment between Meghan and Charles is now a black and white photo at the Prince of Wales' residence in London.

According to Town & Country, Meghan's friend has apparently said in Finding Freedom that the Duchess of Susses found a supportive and loving father in Charles which has really changed her life for the better.

"He likes very strong, confident women. She's bright and she's self-aware, and I can see why they've struck up a very quick friendship. Most of all she's married to [Charles's] beloved youngest son and made him whole. Charles takes enormous delight and pleasure in that," a source shared while adding that Charles bonded with his daughter-in-law over acting.

ALSO READ: Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's new book REVEALS Queen's royal lessons, Duchess' unusual gift to William & more

Meghan and Charles' friendly equation has been captured by the paparazzi during various events where the duo is seen sharing a laugh or two.

Credits :Finding Freedom,Just Jared,Town & Country,Getty Images

