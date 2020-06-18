Prince Charles reveals he has not fully regained his sense of taste and smell after his battle with COVID 19

Charles, Prince of Wales, recently interacted with front liners and revealed that he has not fully regained his sense of taste and smell after battling Coronavirus. Read on to know more.

England’s Prince Charles and his wife, Camilla, recently made an unannounced visit to Gloucestershire Royal Hospital and spoke with the front liners, while observing strict social distancing. During the visit, Charles spoke about his personal experience with Coronavirus and revealed that he hasn’t fully regained his sense of taste and smell after battling COVID-19. The 71-year-old heir to the British throne mentioned that he lost his sense of taste and smell when he was tested positive for the virus.

“He did speak of his personal experience, so first-hand experience for him. He also spoke about his loss of smell and taste and, sort of, still felt he’s still got [those symptoms] now,” Jeff Mills, a health care assistant from the Hospital, told BBC reported. Charles, and Camilla (72), were in isolation at Birkhall, Aberdeenshire, and reportedly, this was their first face-to-face engagement since the United Kingdom’s lockdown began. The Duke also revealed that he has been busy baking during the ongoing lockdown.

On March 25, Clarence House has announced that the Prince was diagnosed with COVID-19. According to an official statement, the heir to the throne displayed mild symptoms, Sky News reported. Following the diagnosis, he practiced self-isolation. The Duchess of Cornwall had to self-isolate to avoid contaminating others, even though she tested negative for the disease. Charles only spent seven days in isolation. During his self-isolation, Charles virtually reunited with his sons, Prince Harry and Prince William.

Prince of Wales recently opened up about the fitness routine that helped him fight the Coronavirus. He mentioned that his workout routine is called the 5BX and it involves five exercises. It consists of a series of stretches, sit-ups, press-ups, back extensions and scissor jumps. The Prince also stated that he likes to have walk sessions after his lunch and in between his meetings.

