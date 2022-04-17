Prince Charles says he's 'heartbroken' over suffering of refugees in an emotional Easter message

Prince Charles highlighted the victims of war and the suffering of refugees in his Easter message. In the annual Easter address, the Prince of Wales paid tribute to those afflicted by conflict and who have been forced to flee their homes amid the ongoing situation in Ukraine following the Russian invasion. Prince Charles also remembered late father Prince Philip in his address.

Prince Charles shared a message about sending kindness and hope amid these trying times as he said, "Over the past years, I have found myself heartbroken at the sufferings of the innocent victims of conflict, or persecution, some of whom I have met and who have told me stories of unutterable tragedy as they have been forced to flee their country and seek shelter far from home." He further hailed the work of those who have been helping amid the refugee crisis adding that it has been "profoundly moving" to see how people have opened their homes to those in need.

In the same message, the Prince of Wales also remembered the role his late father, the Duke of Edinburgh played when it came to y Maundy services attended. He called it an "enormous privilege" to perform the ceremony of distributing Maundy money to the community after he recently stepped in for the Queen on Thursday.

The royal monarch, Queen Elizabeth was not in attendance Sunday service at Windsor Castle this year for the first time in 50 years. In recent times, the 95-year-old monarch has cut down on her public engagements in keeping with her health.

