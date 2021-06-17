Prince Charles' 'sensitive' nature makes it difficult for him to deal with Prince Harry's bombshell comments

Speaking to Us Weekly, Princess Diana‘s friend and royal expert Stewart Pearce opened up about Prince Charles and Prince Harry's relationship.

Tensions between Prince Charles and Prince Harry have been running at an all-time high since the Duke of Sussex stepped down from as a senior working member of the royal family. Now, a royal expert and Princess Diana‘s friend Stewart Pearce, who wrote the new book Diana, The Voice of Change, has shared some insight into the royal family. Speaking to Us Weekly, royal expert Pearce spoke about Prince Charles and Prince Harry's relationship.

Speaking to Us exclusively, Pearce stated that his comments are "just simply categoric observations about how perhaps (some royals') behaviour was not always as emotionally intelligent as it could be.”

The royal expert revealed that Prince Charles is a 'sensitive' person and thus it is not easy for him to deal with the bombshell statements that Prince Harry has made over the last few months. “For example, Prince Charles is a very, very shy man, a very sensitive and delicate man, but we see his public personality, but in private, he’s immensely sensitive,” Pearce said.

In his interview with Oprah, Harry had revealed that Prince Charles cut off all communication with him when he relayed his decision to quit the royal life.

"That’s what Charles does. … He can’t deal with it because of his sensitivity, so he hides. And what Harry’s trying to do is to heal that. Not out of umbrage, not out of anger or revenge or criticism or accusation. … I felt that he was just somebody saying, ‘This is the way that it is, and this is why we want to make change,'" Pearce stated.

In his mental health series The Me You Can’t See, Harry had revealed how his father had told them that this is how things are and it won't change. "My father used to say to me when I was younger, he used to say to William and I, ‘Well, it was like that for me, so it’s gonna be like that for you.’ That doesn’t make sense. Just because you suffered, it doesn’t mean that your kids have to suffer. In fact, quite the opposite. If you suffered, do everything you can to make sure that whatever experiences, negative experiences that you had, you can make it right for your kids," Prince Harry had candidly said.

