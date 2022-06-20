Prince Charles shares a heartwarming throwback photo with sons Prince Harry and Prince William on Father's Day

Prince Charles celebrated Father's Day with a special post that was shared on the Instagram handle of Clarence House. Prince of Wales shared a series of photos where he celebrated his own late father Prince Philip as well as wife Duchess Camilla's father and also himself. In a sweet throwback photo, Prince Charles remembered the happy times he spent with sons Prince William and Prince Harry.

The old photo shared by Prince Charles showcased Harry and William in their younger days as they were seen smiling wide for the cameras while posing with their father. The caption for the photos read, "Wishing everyone a very happy Father’s Day!" The throwback photo shared by Prince Charles seemed to be special given how recent reports have suggested that Harry and William's relationship has hit "rock bottom" as per royal insiders.

Following Prince Harry's exit from the royal duties and his move to the US, the family's relations with the royal have been difficult. Recently, as Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle attended Queen Elizabeth's platinum jubilee celebrations in the UK, the duo weren't seen mingling with Prince William and Kate Middleton, thus adding to the rumours that their relationship still remains strained.

As for other Father's Day posts from the Royal family, Prince William also shared a new photo with his three kids, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis to celebrate the special day. The Royal family's Instagram handle also shared old photographs of Queen Elizabeth with her father as well as old photos of Prince Philip along with Prince Charles.

