Prince Charles shares his fitness routine that helped him to recover from Coronavirus

Prince Charles reveals his workout regime that kept him fit throughout the years and helped him recover from Coronavirus.

Prince Charles tested positive for COVID-19 in March. However, the Prince of Wales has fully recovered from the virus and is back in the pink of health. The 71-year-old experienced mild symptoms and successfully defeated Coronavirus on early diagnosis. Prince Charles has received military training in his early days. He served in the Royal Air Force and Royal Navy from 1971 to 1976 because of which he still maintains a strict fitness regime to keep himself active and healthy.

Prince Charles reveals that his workout routine is called the 5BX and it involves five exercises. It consists of a series of stretches, sit ups, press ups, back extensions, and scissor jumps. The Prince of Wales also likes to have walk sessions after his lunch and in between his meetings. He strongly believes that his fitness regime helped him fight Coronavirus as it improved his immune system that aided faster recovery from the virus.

The 71-year-old Prince follows a strict routine that he repeats two times in a day. Even after suffering from COVID-19, the Prince has returned to his royal duties after his recovery. Prince Charles and the entire Royal Family have been social distancing. However, the Queen, Prince Charles and Prince William are virtually connected with each other on the work front. They are keeping in touch over Zoom calls and FaceTime and Prince Charles has chalked out an entire roadmap for the Royal Family to return to work once the pandemic is over.

