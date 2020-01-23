Prince Charles speaks about his children and grandchildren in his recent climate change speech; WATCH

Prince Charles spoke about his children and grandchildren in a moving speech about Climate Change. Check out what he said.

Voicing his concerns about climate change, Prince George gave a moving speech about the future of his family and the families around the globe who are living in a world that is suffering under the pressure of global warming. Speaking at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, the Duke of Cornwall urged people to think about their future generation and asserted that the time to act is now. George has addressed many such events in the past and has giving hard-hitting speeches about these global issues.

The Prince noted that every time he has addressed these issues, he has done it keeping his children and grandchildren in mind. Charles is father to Prince William (37) and Prince Harry (35), and grandfather to Prince George (6), Princess Charlotte (4), Prince Louis (1), and baby Archie (8) months. “Everything I've tried to do and urge over the past 50 years has been done with our children and grandchildren in mind, because I did not want to be accused by them of doing nothing except prevaricate and deny the problem,” he said.

Check out his speech here:

Prince Charles speaks movingly at @wef about his grandchildren #PrinceGeorge #PrincessCharlotte #PrinceLouis and #Archie , the next generation & climate change “The only limit is our willingness to act - and the time to act is now”. @ClarenceHouse pic.twitter.com/Z7YSFDHbPA — Carolyn Durand (@CarolynDurand) January 22, 2020

“Now, of course, they are accusing us of exactly that. So put yourselves in their position, ladies and gentlemen, we simply cannot waste any more time. The only limit is our willingness to act and the time to act is now,” the heir to the British throne further added. During the event, Charles also met with 17-year-old environmental activist Greta Thunberg who looked a bit overwhelmed in the presence of The Prince.

Charles's speech comes about two weeks after his younger son Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle announced that they would step back as senior members of the royal family and work towards becoming financially independent. After getting Queen Elizabeth’s approval from the queen, Harry has now started a new chapter of his life with his wife and son Archie, in Canada. More from The Prince of Wales’ meeting with @GretaThunberg today at the World Economic Forum (@wef) in Davos. #wef20 pic.twitter.com/Jl7U1v3x4V — Clarence House (@ClarenceHouse) January 22, 2020

