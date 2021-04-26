Prince Charles to ‘streamline’ The Firm post taking throne? Heir to urge royals to take on more ‘typical’ work

According to royal author Angela Levin, Prince Charles will be making some big changes after taking the throne and becoming king.

According to Author Angela Levin, next in line to the throne aka Prince Charles is most likely to "ditch" Prince Harry and Meghan Markle from the royal family once he takes the throne. According to Levin, the heir will streamline the Firm when he is in charge. For the unversed, Levin has written books on Harry and his mum Diana. Now, during a recent interview with talkRADIO via Mirror UK, the author now opened up about tentative plans of the royals.

If Charles does go ahead with the streamlining process then royals not in the direct line of succession and their spouses could have their positions recalibrated. Ms Levin said: "Prince Charles has wanted for a very long time to cut the monarchy down to save costs and to make people be worth the money that they got from the taxpayer.

This week, Prince Charles will step in on Philip's mantle by accompanying Queen to Parliamentmirror "I imagine that might be when Harry and Meghan are ditched from being members of the Royal family,” Levin said. "I think the outer edge, which the Queen has wanted to keep together for a very long time for sentimental reasons, which at her age she didn't really particularly want change which I think is understandable. But he wants to change and I think he will do that."

If Ms Levin is right, then those who could count themselves as senior royals could be restricted to Charles and Camilla, William and Kate, and their children. Charles might also urge his family members to take on more typical working roles, such as in many European countries where royals are expected to have jobs.

