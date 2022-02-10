Prince Charles tests Covid-19 positive for the second time, says he's 'deeply disappointed'

Clarence House just announced that Prince Charles has tested positive for COVID-19, for the second time. The 73-year-old royal is next in line to the throne after the current monarch–his mother, Queen Elizabeth, 95. Charles had previously gotten COVID back in March of 2020. In February 2021, both Charles and his wife Duchess Camilla received their vaccine.

In their announcement, Clarence House said via Twitter: “This morning The Prince of Wales has tested positive for COVID-19 and is now self-isolating. HRH [His Royal Highness] is deeply disappointed not to be able to attend today’s events in Winchester and will look to reschedule his visit as soon as possible.” Charles’ last engagement is noted to be The Queen’s 70 years’ platinum jubilee which took place last week.

During the ceremony, Charles paid homage to his "inspiring" mother at the historic event, he said: “On this historic day, my wife and I join you all in congratulating Her Majesty The Queen on the remarkable achievement of serving this nation, the realms and Commonwealth for seventy years. The Queen’s devotion to the welfare of all her people inspires still greater admiration with each passing year. We are deeply conscious of the honour represented by my mother’s wish. As we have sought together to serve and support Her Majesty and the people of our communities, my darling wife has been my own steadfast support throughout. The year of this unprecedented Platinum Jubilee brings an opportunity for us all to come together in celebrating the service of The Queen, by whose example we will continue to be led in the years to come.”

Also read: Queen Elizabeth reveals her 'sincere wish' for Camilla to be 'Queen Consort' when Prince Charles becomes King