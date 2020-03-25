Prince Charles tests positive for Coronavirus, confirms Clarence House

Clarence House has confirmed that England’s Prince Charles has tested positive for Coronavirus. Read on to know more.

Clarence House has confirmed that 71-year-old Prince Charles has been diagnosed with the Coronavirus. According to an official statement, the heir to the throne has displayed mild COVID 19 symptoms, Sky News reported. “The Prince of Wales has tested positive for coronavirus. He has been displaying mild symptoms but otherwise remains in good health and has been working from home throughout the last few days as usual,” the statement said. He is currently self-isolating with his wife, Camilla, who has tested negative for the deadly disease.

"The Duchess of Cornwall has also been tested but does not have the virus. In accordance with government and medical advice, the Prince and the Duchess are now self-isolating at home in Scotland. The tests were carried out by the NHS in Aberdeenshire where they met the criteria required for testing,” Clarence House statement asserted. The officials also mentioned that it “not possible to ascertain from whom the Prince caught the virus owing to the high number of engagements he carried out in his public role during recent weeks."

The virus that originated in China, is now haunting the entire world and has become a global crisis. According to a report by Johns Hopkins University, about 414,277 people have been confirmed with the deadly virus globally. While 108,000 people have recovered, the disease has claimed the lives of 17,100. According to a report by Al Jazeera, in the UK, the deadly virus has killed around 422 people.

Meanwhile, Last week Queen Elizabeth left Buckingham Palace and move to Windsor Castle. According to a statement released by Buckingham Palace, the Queen cancelled all her public events for the next two months and decided to leave London. Reportedly, a royal aide at the palace in London was diagnosed with Coronavirus before the Queen moved to Windsor Castle. A Sources stated that the 93 years old Queen shifted out of the Palace indefinitely.

Amid the life-threatening health crisis, the UK government has advised those most at risk, including everyone over the age of 70, to self-isolate and stay away from social gatherings. As scientists across the world are still trying to find a solution to this global crisis, doctors have been advising people to practice social-distancing. Since the health care professionals are always working near the infected people, last week, various reports asserted that the World Health Organization is considering “airborne precautions” for medical staff after a new study claimed that the virus can survive in air.

