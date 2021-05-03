Prince Charles thanks fans for support after Prince Philip’s passing; Heir ‘touched by generous messages’

A royal watcher and fan recently revealed how Prince Charles thanked each fan who wrote in after Prince Philip’s passing, scroll down to see his moving thank-you notes.

Prince Charles recently thanked fans and royal watchers for their support after the passing of his father Prince Philip. An Instagram Lise M user who expressed condolences in the wake of Duke of Edinburgh’s death shared a thank you card she received from Prince Charles' office after sending him a note of condolences following Prince Philip's death on April 9. The heir to the throne’s note featured a black and white photo from 1958 at the front. The nostalgic photograph featured a young Charles riding with his father in a small motorboat at Cowes, Isle of Wight.

At the back of the note was a note, saying: "The Prince of Wales thanks you so much for your very kind message of sympathy," the accompanying message read. "His Royal Highness has been enormously touched by the many generous messages that have been received in recent days; they have provided great comfort at this very sad time." It concluded, "The Prince of Wales sends you his warmest thanks and best wishes." The card features a black outline, which is used by members of the royal family on stationery during periods of mourning.

Previously, in a video message released the day after Prince Philip's death at age 99, Charles said that he believed his father "would have been amazed" by the outpouring of love and support. "My dear Papa was a very special person who I think above all else would have been amazed by the reaction and the touching things that have been said about him and from that point of view we are, my family, deeply grateful for all that," the eldest child of Prince Philip and Queen Elizabeth said. "It will sustain us in this particular loss and at this particularly sad time."

