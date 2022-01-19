Prince Charles trying to mend relationship with Harry via video calls; Former ‘desperate’ to see Archie & Lili

After almost 2 years of the strained relationship between Prince Charles and his son and daughter in law aka Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, the family is moving towards building bridges. According to reports, Charles, who’s next in line to the throne has had several “good-natured and enjoyable” video calls with his son, the Duke of Sussex and is "desperate" to see his grandchildren, Archie and newborn baby girl Lilibet. The Mirror reported that the 73-year-old Charles has been reiterating to Harry that he wishes to spend quality time with his grandkids–two-year-old Archie and seven-month-old baby Lilibet.

This news comes after months of reports suggesting that Harry and Charles had not spoken for months. Back in March 2021, Harry accused Charles of cutting him off financially and not taking his calls while chatting with Oprah Winfrey. In the same tell-all interview which shook the royals, the Duke also criticised Charles' parenting.

Although, now a source close to Charles told The Mirror that despite the tension between duo, Charles and Harry have been on “a journey of rediscovery,” as they try to mend their relationship. The insider said: “The Prince of Wales has spoken to his son frequently in recent months. He loves him very much, as he does both his children, and he looks forward to them being able to spend time together in the near future.”

Charles has even apparently invited Harry and his family to stay with him when they next visit the UK. The source said: “The Prince of Wales has been saddened that he hasn’t had the opportunity to spend time with his grandchildren, which he really does miss.”

Also read: Prince Charles invited Prince Harry, Meghan Markle to stay with him amid UK visit in hopes of meeting Lilibet?