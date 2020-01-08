Prince Charles to visit Israel, Bethlehem and Jerusalem amid high security concerns; Details Inside

In a first, Prince Charles will be making an official visit to Bethlehem to highlight the historic religious significance. Read more details about his trip.

The king in waiting, Prince Charles, is all set to undertake his first overseas trip of 2020. However, many have raised concerns about how the 71-year-old royal is heading on a historic trip to Israel and occupied Palestine despite Iran’s threats to bomb US targets in Tel Aviv. According to reports, Prince Charles will be visiting these places towards the end of this month. In a first, Prince Charles will be making an official visit to Bethlehem to highlight the historic religious significance.

The royal visit is expected to take place on January 23 and 24, 2020. It will also include a visit to Jerusalem where Prince Charles will meet British Holocaust survivors. He will also address delegates at the World Holocaust Forum in Jerusalem. However, security concerns are at an all-time high specially after the death of Iranian General Qassim Soleimani in Baghdad. The royal engagement comes after many years as Prince Charles has only twice visited Israel, for funerals on behalf of the British government.

While the itinerary for the visit has not yet been finalised, it is likely that Prince Charles may pay a tribute to his paternal grandmother, Princess Alice, at her grave which is placed at the church of St Mary Magdalene, above the Garden of Gethsemane on the Mount of Olives, reported Telegraph. As per reports, Prince Charles is also likely to make a pit stop at the World Economic Forum in Davos. He will also launch a new initiative aiming to find solutions on climate crisis.

