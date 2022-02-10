Prince Charles’ wife Camilla ecstatic after getting Queen’s approval; Says she’s ‘very honoured & touched’

After Queen Elizabeth’s sweet wish for Duchess Camilla at her Platinum Jubilee event, Prince Charles’ wife is reacting to the monarch’s comment. If you didn't know, last week at the historic event, the queen said: “When, in the fullness of time, my son Charles becomes King, I know you will give him and his wife, Camilla, the same support that you have given me. It is my sincere wish that, when that time comes, Camilla will be known as Queen Consort as she continues her own loyal service.” Now, reacting to Queen’s words about being a future Queen Consort, Camilla recently told BBC that she was "very, very honoured" and "very touched."

Amid the goodwill between the Queen and Duchess Camilla, ist being reported that the duo’s relationship has strengthened over the years, an insider spoke to US Weekly and said: “Elizabeth II was skeptical about Camilla when she married [Prince] Charles and the circumstances were certainly challenging, but through her dedication and loyalty to The Firm, she has more than proved to her that she has what it takes.”

The insider also detailed how the 95-year-old monarch is slowly stepping away from some duties and letting the Duchess of Cornwall take the lead. The source added: “Camilla has definitely grown on Elizabeth II, more so than ever during the pandemic. She really upped her game and willingly took a hands-on approach with additional duties.”

The duo reportedly spends a lot of time together as well, the insider noted: “They have tea together and organize Zoom calls to discuss the future of the monarchy.”

