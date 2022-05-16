Prince Charles, wife Camilla to embark on a 3-day tour around Canada amid growing concerns of royal scrutiny

Prince Charles and his wife Camilla will soon be on their 3-day tour around Canada. This week, the couple will tour around the country to focus on indigenous reconciliation and climate change. The tour is also set up for the royals to re-connect with the Canadian public who has been increasingly sceptical of the monarchy in recent times.

On the tour, the Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall will visit St. John’s, N.L., Ottawa and the Yellowknife area. Their appearance at these places "will highlight an emphasis on learning from Indigenous Peoples in Canada as well as a focus on working with businesses to find a more sustainable way of living with global warming," according to the statement by Clarence House, via ET Canada. This visit that begins on next week Tuesday will be Prince Charles' 19th trip to the country while only the fifth for Camilla.

Meanwhile, the pair will also stop by at the Dettah ice road and also have discussions on the vital importance of sustainable finance in formulating an economy with net-zero carbon emissions. It is a rather celebratory event, as the royal couple has not stepped foot in Canada since 2017. Public and critics alike are looking forward to seeing if Prince Charles can charm his way back into the hearts of the Canadian public who has as of late grown more susceptible to criticism and scrutiny of the Monarchy as many polls suggest that support for the Monarchy has been on the low in the country for some time now.

