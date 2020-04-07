Prince Charles’ wife Camilla finally reunites with him after 14 days of isolation post Duke's COVID 19 diagnos

Prince Charles and his wife Camilla have finally reunited after 14 days of isolation post the Duke's Coronavirus diagnosis

Prince Charles and his wife Camilla are back together after her 14-day self-isolation. After Prince of Wales tested positive for the deadly virus last month, the Duchess of Cornwall had to self-isolate to avoid contaminating others, even though she tested negative for the disease. On the other hand, Charles only spent seven days in isolation and came out last week. The 72-year-old has returned to her royal duties. She recently spoke with 85-year-old Doris Winfield Doris Winfield, a mother of three, who lives alone and has spent two weeks self-isolating.

During their interaction, the two discussed how difficult it was to stay away from their families and how digital platforms helped them stay connected, ET reported. Camilla stated that the most difficult part about staying in isolation was not being able to hug her grandchildren. They also discussed their love for Agatha Christie’s novels. On March 25, it was officially announced that the 71-year-old Prince has tested positive for the deadly virus. It was also stated that he only showcased mild symptoms.

Reportedly, during his self-isolation, Charles virtually reunited with his sons, Prince Harry and Prince William. The two brothers, who recently sparked feud speculations, tried to cheer him up by cracking jokes. Later the same month it was confirmed that the Prince is out of isolation. “Having consulted with his doctor, the Prince of Wales is now out of self-isolation. Thank you for all your 'Get Well Soon' messages for His Royal Highness. He is enormously touched by your kind words,” Clearance house added. A palace official has also told BBC that Charles is now in good health and has been strictly following government’s restrictions.

ALSO READ: Prince Harry applying for US citizenship post move to LA with Meghan Markle & Archie amidst quarantine period?

Self isolation is lonely, let's become companions for each other. Click here to share your lockdown stories anonymously and read what other's have shared.

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Read More