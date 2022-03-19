Prince Charles’ wife Camilla takes over Meghan Markle's former royal duties

Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, has taken up one of Meghan Markle's patronages. Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall is now the patron of the National Theatre, making Camilla the first member of the royal family to take up Meghan's patronage.

"We are delighted to announce that Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Cornwall has become our Royal Patron," the National Theatre said in a tweet on Friday as per PEOPLE."The Duchess, a long-standing supporter for the arts, is a devoted fan of theatre and champion of literature and drama." The National Theatre, one of the most renowned publicly financed performing arts facilities in the United Kingdom, was one of four patronages Meghan declared in January 2019 as the causes she will support throughout her royal tenure. Queen Elizabeth, who had previously served as the royal patron, gave the former actress the post.

However, Camilla also announced the news on her official Twitter account, which she shares with Prince Charles. "Today it has been announced that The Duchess of Cornwall, a long-standing supporter for the arts and a devoted fan of theatre, is the new Royal Patron of the @NationalTheatre. The patronage is passed to The Duchess from Her Majesty The Queen," the tweet read.

Meanwhile, this is the first time one of Meghan's old patronages has been reallocated to another member of the royal family since Meghan and Prince Harry stood down as senior working royals. According to PEOPLE, Meghan has continued to support a number of UK charities, including Smart Works, which assists long-term jobless and disadvantaged women in regaining the skills, confidence, and resources needed to succeed in job interviews, return to work, and improve their lives. In March 2021, Meghan wrote handwritten messages (using her famed calligraphy abilities) to women who were looking for work. Interestingly, on the website of the animal protection organisation Mayhew, she is still listed as a patron.

