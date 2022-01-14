Prince Charles & William thought ‘axe should swiftly fall’ on Andrew’s royal career amid sex abuse claims?

After the Queen stripped Prince Andrew of his military affiliations and royal patronages, sources now spoke to The Mirror and revealed that the Prince will never return to official duties, the Duke of York can also no longer use the title His Royal Highness in any official capacity. As a result of being stripped of his titles, the royal will lead a life as any other citizen, including his legal sexual assault proceedings. The decision was reportedly taken by the queen at her Windsor Castle home and in presence of future king Prince William.

Prince Andrew, who is facing a civil trial over sex abuse claims, was summoned by his mum to the Windsor property. The Monarch’s decision came in light of New York judge Lewis Kaplan ruling, that he must face a civil trial on allegations he ­sexually abused Virginia Giuffre when she was 17.

Sources also stated that Charles and William, along with the Queen decided that the “axe should swiftly fall” on Andrew’s royal career. Prince William was reportedly locked in talks “for more than an hour” to hash this out. The insider also added “If as expected Andrew offers and goes ahead with a multi-million-pound settlement then his position will become untenable. The Queen could not take the chance of it coming to that and decided, along with her two heirs, the time for action had come,” and that “Charles and William are completely aligned in their view that the Duke of York has presided over a complete and utter disaster.”

Responding to the claims, Buckingham Palace said: “With the Queen’s approval and ­agreement, The Duke of York’s military ­affiliations and royal patronages have been returned to the Queen. He will continue not to undertake any public duties and is defending this case as a private citizen.”

