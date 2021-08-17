The Prince creator REVEALS how Harry reacted to satire show which pokes fun at royal family; FIND OUT

The sartorial show The Prince has been making the headlines since its release and now, we finally have a word on how the royal family is reacting to it! For those unversed, the HBO Max satire pokes fun at the British royal family including the Queen, Prince Harry, and Meghan Markle, Prince William and Kate Middleton, their kids Prince George, Princess Charlotte, Prince Louis, and more. The series gives a glimpse of the royal life from the point of view of the young Prince George, 8.

In the show, Orlando Bloom voices Prince Harry, and the pair are actually friends in real life. While there have been mixed reactions to the show so far, the series creator Gary Janetti just opened up about a very important reaction to the show, from Prince Harry himself! While making an appearance on Watch What Happens Live!, Gary was asked if the Duke of Sussex was offended at all about his pal Orlando playing the role. To which Gary replied: “I don’t know if Harry has said anything to Orlando about it, but I know before the show premiered, he was aware that Orlando was doing it… and he seemed to have a sense of humor about it.”

If you missed it, earlier this month, Orlando Bloom was slammed for his “malicious” attempt at attacking royals through the new show. “[It’s not] intended to be,” Bloom, 44, had previously told The Hollywood Reporter, defending the show’s creator Gary Janetti. “He’s really got his finger on the pulse, Gary. He’s so smart and so zeitgeisty. I rolled the dice on it, but I’m going to have to mention it to Prince Harry when I next see him, because I’m not going to be able to not. Oddly, I’m sure I’m going to see him at some point, just because of the nature of the universe, it always throws people together.”

