Prince Edward and wife Sophie poke fun at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's controversial interview: Oprah who?

In a recent interview, Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip's son Prince Edward and wife Sophie were asked their honest thoughts about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's controversial interview with Oprah Winfrey.

"Oprah, who?," was Queen Elizabeth and the late Prince Philip's son Prince Edward's quirky response to The Telegraph, via E! News, when quizzed about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey. In case you were living under a rock, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex had many a revelations to divulge about the royal family including racism allegations regarding an unnamed 'prominent' member being concerned about Harry and Meghan's son Archie's skin tone before he was born.

Adding more fuel to The Earl of Wessex's fire was his wife Sophie, who quipped with a laugh, "What interview?" The Countess of Wessex also defended Justin Welby, The Archbishop of Canterbury, for asking Oprah what she did for a living during Harry and Meghan's royal wedding. "You know, if you're not into chat shows, there's no reason why you should know who she is. Certainly not in this country, anyway," Sophie stated. Interestingly, The Countess further revealed that she and Harry had a "lengthy conversation" at Prince Philip's funeral in April which saw The Duke reunite with his family for the first time since stepping back from his and Meghan's senior royal roles as well as their controversial Oprah interview.

Given that Harry and Meghan's shocking exit led to her and Edward stepping up their royal duties, Sophie explained, "Inevitably the spotlight and the focus falls on younger members as time goes on. We've plodded along doing what we're doing, hopefully doing it well. And then all of a sudden there's a bit of a hiatus and things have changed a bit."

According to The Countess, media are naturally "looking for people to fill the so-called void." However, Sophie noted that they "have been doing this for what feels like a pretty long time!" Nonetheless, The Countess stressed the fact, "We are still a family no matter what happens, we always will be," irrespective of the ongoing royal feud.

