Prince George and Princess Charlotte follow in Queen Elizabeth's footsteps as they pick up THIS hobby.

Prince William and Kate Middleton's children Prince George, 7, and Princess Charlotte, 5, are following in their great grandmother's footsteps. According to latest reports, Kate and Williams' oldest son Prince George and second child, Princess Charlotte, have picked up a family hobby. Turns out, the young ones have already started to learn horseback riding and seem to be loving it.

According to a report in People, the siblings are fascinated with horses and have been learning as well as polishing their horseback riding skills. While George has been learning how to ride horses since he was four-years-old, Charlotte has picked up quite a fascination for horses and horse-riding. In an earlier chat with The Times, Prince William had revealed that he was "thrilled" with his kids taking an interest in learning to ride horses.

Queen Elizabeth is well known for her love for horses and the 94-year-old monarch till date enjoys spending time with her horses. The Queen has been a horse lover all her life and she also makes sure to attend the Windsor Horse Show every year without fail While her age may not allow horse riding like earlier, the Queen does enjoy watching horse races. She also only rides native ponies now but has at least eight favourite horses. That's not all, apart from these favourites, the Queen also has her list of favourite racehorses which includes a horse the Queen inherited from her late father, according to Horse and Hound magazine.

