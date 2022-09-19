Prince George and Princess Charlotte to walk behind Queen Elizabeth's coffin in the funeral procession

Queen Elizabeth II will be laid to rest on Monday, September 19 and the funeral is set to be telecast on TV in the UK. While all senior members of the royal family will be walking behind the Queen's coffin, as per BBC, Prince William and Kate Middleton's children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte will also be joining the funeral procession.

Prince George, 9, and Princess Charlotte, 7, will walk in the procession with the royal family following the coffin as it enters the church at the state funeral at Westminster Abbey. According to reports, the Prince and Princess of Wales are scheduled to walk ahead of their two children, followed by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. As for William and Kate's youngest son, the four-year-old won't be attending the funeral of his great-grandmother.