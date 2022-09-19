Prince George and Princess Charlotte to walk behind Queen Elizabeth's coffin in the funeral procession
Prince William and Kate Middleton's children, George and Charlotte will be attending Queen Elizabeth's funeral.
Queen Elizabeth II will be laid to rest on Monday, September 19 and the funeral is set to be telecast on TV in the UK. While all senior members of the royal family will be walking behind the Queen's coffin, as per BBC, Prince William and Kate Middleton's children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte will also be joining the funeral procession.
Prince George, 9, and Princess Charlotte, 7, will walk in the procession with the royal family following the coffin as it enters the church at the state funeral at Westminster Abbey. According to reports, the Prince and Princess of Wales are scheduled to walk ahead of their two children, followed by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. As for William and Kate's youngest son, the four-year-old won't be attending the funeral of his great-grandmother.
Queen Elizabeth's funeral will have several word leaders also in attendance among 500 foreign dignitaries, including US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden, who will pay tribute to the late monarch. As for Kate and William's kids reacting to the passing of their great-grandmother, previously, the Princess of Wales maintained that her youngest son, Prince Louis stated that he was glad his Grannie is with Grandpa now, referring to late Prince Philip who passed away last year.
King Charles III and his siblings Princess Anne, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward will also be walking in the funeral procession for their late mother. The Queen's coffin will be carried on a 123-year-old gun carriage towed by 98 Royal Navy sailors in a tradition that goes back to the funeral of Queen Victoria.
