Prince George Birthday: Kate Middleton honours late Prince Philip in son's new portrait as he turns 8

Kate Middleton and Prince William's son, Prince George is all grown up and turns 8 on July 22. As is the tradition of the royal family, a new portrait of the future king was recently released on the social media handle of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge. In a birthday portrait clicked by his mother, George can be seen flashing his adorable toothy smile in the new photo.

Although, the photo is doubly special considering it not only celebrates Prince George's birthday but also gives a subtle tribute to his great-grandfather, late Prince Philip. In the new photo of George clicked by the Duchess of Cambridge, the 8-year-old can be seen seated on a Land Rover Defender. The choice of car is a nod to the Duke of Edinburgh who was closely associated with the said vehicle.

The new photo of Prince George as per reports was clicked at Amner Hall in Norfolk. The birthday portraits of her children snapped by Kate Middleton have become regular tradition although it has been reported by Page Six that the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were hesitant about sharing a new photo of Prince George fearing comments from trolls.

Prince George recently came under a huge limelight when he attended the Euro 2020 finals with William and Kate. His emotional responses to the game went viral as Prince George was seen heartily celebrating a match moment and in other photos, his disheartened state after England's loss against Italy at the finals became relatable for several fans.

