Prince George echoes every English fan's emotions after England's loss against Italy at Euro 2020; PHOTOS

Prince George got comforted by Kate Middleton and Prince William after he was left visibly gutted following England's loss at Euro 2020.

It was a tough night for England as their football team lost to Italy at Euro 2020 finals in penalty kicks after a 1–1 draw following extra time to close out the tournament. The evening turned out to be a sour one English fans who had been chanting the "It's coming home" mantra with a lot of hopes. While England fans were left heartbroken after coming so close to winning the coveted cup, it was Prince George's gutted reaction to the loss that touched everyone's hearts.

For the final game, Prince George whom many also dubbed to be the lucky charm for the England team was accompanied by Prince William and Kate Middleton. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were also seen comforting their son after he was left disheartened following the game.

Several netizens pointed out how Prince George's crestfallen face echoed the emotions of all English football fans who were hoping for the big finale to turn out in their favour and cheered and prayed for their big win.

Check out Prince George's photos from Euro 2020 final here:

Ahead of the game, Prince William had also sent out a personal video message for England's manager Gareth Southgate and the entire team and support staff as he expressed his excitement for the game. Not only that, Queen Elizabeth too had sent out a letter of congratulations to Southgate which also wished the team luck ahead of their big game.

Prince William who is also the President of the Football Association later issued a congratulatory statement to Italy. He also addressed England's loss writing, "@England, you've all come so far, but sadly this time it wasn't our day. You can all hold your heads high, and be so proud of yourselves — I know there's more to come. W".

