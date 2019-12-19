Prince George, Princess Charlotte to join Kate Middleton, Prince William at the Christmas service for 1st time

Prince George and Princess Charlotte are expected to make their way to the Christmas service at Sandringham. Kate Middleton and Prince William's children will be making their debut at the annual event.

This Christmas is going to be extra special for royal fans. As per tradition, members of the royal family come together to attend the Christmas service at Sandringham. Over the years, we've seen Prince William, Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle, Prince Charles and Camila join Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip for the annual tradition. However, things are going to change this year. On one hand, Duke and Duchess of Sussex will be skipping the annual gathering, on the other, Prince George and Princess Charlotte are set to make a debut at the family tradition.

A royal source told Entertainment Tonight that two of Kate and William's children are expected to accompany the royals at Sandringham next week. Although the children have been to services at Berkshire, this would be the first time they will walk to St. Mary Magdalene Church with dad William and mom Kate. The insider also adds that these plans could change so do not be disappointed if you do not spot them at the service next week.

The news about Goerge and Charlotte's debut at the Christmas service comes just after the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's Christmas photo was leaked. The picture sees Kate, William, Charlotte, George and Louis flash their heartwarming smiles for the cameras. Read all about it here: Kate Middleton and Prince William's 2019 Christmas card is out and Prince Louis is all grown up

