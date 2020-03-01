Prince George & Princess Charlotte's school CONFIRMS few students tested for Coronavirus; Read Statement Below

Prince George and Princess Charlotte's school Thomas's Battersea has confirmed via a statement that their school has tested some students for Coronavirus and is currently awaiting the test results. Read below for more details.

Coronavirus, which is formally known as COVID-19 had first originated in Wuhan, China, towards the end of 2019 and has since spread to other countries like South Korea and Italy. According to the World Health Organisation, while 81,000 confirmed cases have been recorded, 2762 people have died due to Coronavirus. In England alone, there have been more than a dozen people who have tested positive for Coronavirus. Thomas's Battersea, where Prince William and Kate Middleton's children Prince George and Princess Charlotte are currently studying, has confirmed to Good Morning America that a few of their students have been self-isolated for suspected Coronavirus and are currently awaiting the test results.

While six-year-old George is in his third year, four-year-old Charlotte started studying at Thomas's Battersea from September 2019. The school has informed all the parents, including William and Kate about the Coronavirus testing. Thomas's Battersea is located four miles from Kensington Palace where The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge reside with their three children including one-year-old Prince Louis. The school accommodates 550 students from a variety of backgrounds. A spokesperson for Thomas's Battersea sent out a statement to GMA regarding the Coronavirus testing in their school.

Princess Charlotte's first day in school, as she is accompanied by her parents Prince William and Kate Middleton as well as her brother Prince George

Read the full statement by Thomas's Battersea below:

"Like all schools, we are taking the potential risks connected with the spread of Covid-19 very seriously and to this end are following government guidance to the letter around both preventions against infection and in dealing with cases where any staff or pupils are suspected of being exposed to the virus or who display any symptoms. We currently have a very small number of pupils who have been tested and these individuals are currently, as per government advice, remaining at home pending the receipt of their test results."

