Prince George shows his artistic side as he makes a card for Kate Middleton on Mother's Day; See Pic

Prince George brought his crafty side on the occasion of Mother's Day. The young royal sat down to make a handmake card for Kate Middleton.

Prince George turned into an artist for his mother Kate Middleton. The little royal put together a sweet handmade card to wish the Duchess of Cambridge on the occasion of Mother's Day. The Kensington Palace took their social media account to give a glimpse of George's gesture. The 6-year-old drew a floral arrangement in a yellow vase with a heart. "A card from Prince George to his mother this Mother’s Day," the Kensington Palace wrote on Instagram while sharing the photo.

Apart from the card, the Palace also shared an unseen family photo of Kate with George, Prince William, and Princess Charlotte. In the photo, Charlotte is seen piggybacking on Kate's back while William carried George. Louis, who turns two in a few weeks, was missing in the post. "The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge with their children in Norfolk," the Palace revealed.

The Palace also shared photos of Kate and William's mothers. They shared a childhood photo of William, featuring Prince Harry, with Princess Diana. In another photo, a little Kate poses mother Carole Middleton. Present-day Kate looks like a spitting image of her mother.

"To mothers new and old and families spending today together and apart – we are thinking of you all at this difficult time. Happy Mother’s Day," the royals wished.

While Meghan Markle marked her first Mother's Day, she did not give a glimpse of little Archie on the occasion. Instead, the Royal Sussex Instagram account posted shared a touching note thanking mothers in their lives, including the Queen. "No matter what you call your mum, this Mother's Day in the UK, we honour the mums all over the world who do so much every single day, and now more than ever," the Duke and Duchess of Sussex wrote.

