Prince George to spill the tea on royal family in animated comedy series; Orlando Bloom to voice Prince Harry

An animated comedy to feature the royal family through Prince George's eyes. Read on to know more about the upcoming series.

Considering the high voltage drama that constantly surrounds the royal family of Britain, it was only a matter of time until someone decided to put a comic spin to the story and feature it on television. HBO called the dibs on that and has greenlit an animated comedy that will show the royal family through Prince George's eyes. The series titled The Prince will feature all the real-life characters from his wife Meghan Markle to his father Prince Charles. According to Deadline, Orlando Bloom will play Prince Harry in the animated series.

Reportedly, the series will be based on an Instagram account run by Hollywood writer Gary Janetti. The writer will pen the script of the show and also voice the 6-year-old George. In addition to Orlando, Condola Rashad will play Meghan Markle, Game of Thrones alum Iwan Rheon will voice Prince William and Lucy Punch will play Kate Middleton. Alan Cumming has been roped in as Owen, George's butler. Janetti shared with his fans on Instagram. "George is pleased," he wrote alongside a picture featuring the animated versions of Harry, Meghan, Charles, Prince George, princess charlotte, Prince William, Kate Middleton and Queen Elizabeth II.

According to Deadline, the series is a satirical look at the life of 6-years-old Prince George of Cambridge. The show will follow George’s journey as he tries to make sense of the world as a royal child. The news of the series comes a day after Prince Harry finally joined his wife and son in Canada to start a new life away from England and his royal family after announcing that he and his wife would step back as senior members of the royal family and work to become financially independent, on January 8.

